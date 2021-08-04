The Royal Family Showers Meghan Markle With Love On Her 40th Birthday

The goodwill is nice to see, especially after a season of chaos for the Royal Family starting with Meghan and Harry's life-changing decision to step back from their positions as members of The Firm in 2020. That choice sparked tension among the royals, leading up to an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that detailed years of emotional turmoil for the Sussexes within the palace. If the recent birthday wishes are any indication, however, it seems that the royals are now on a path towards mending their relationships — a good birthday present as any, if you ask me.