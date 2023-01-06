Prince Harry’s Explosive Tell-All Interview Is Airing In Australia — Here’s How To Watch It

Just weeks after the Harry & Meghan documentary aired on Netflix, Prince Harry's set to reveal more in a new sit-down interview.
The Duke of Sussex will be speaking candidly with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, where he'll open up about more behind-the-scenes details of royal life and what's ahead for him and wife, Meghan Markle.
The explosive tell-all, which has already been heavily promoted on social media, comes ahead of the release of Harry's memoir, Spare on January 11.
Here's everything you need to know about when the interview is airing, how to tune in, and what revelations we can expect to come out of the chat.
How to watch Prince Harry's ITV interview
In sneak-peek clips that have already surfaced online, we see Harry opening up about him and Markle stepping down from senior royal duties, and the distance that's been established between him and his father, King Charles III, brother, Prince William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
"It never needed to be this way," Harry says at one point, adding, "they feel it's somehow better to keep us as the villains" and "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile".
"I want a family, not an institution," he also reveals. "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."
How To Watch Prince Harry's interview with Anderson Cooper
Prince Harry has also recorded another interview in which he speaks to American presenter, Anderson Cooper for US network CBS’s 60 Minutes. This sit-down chat is also another promotional interview ahead of the release of Spare, and promos have shown Harry claiming that Buckingham Palace has been leaking stories about him and his family to the press.
"When we’re being told they can’t put a statement out, but they do it for other members of the family, there comes a point where silence is betrayal," he says.
The 60 Minutes interview will air on Sunday, January 8 (US time) on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+ in Australia. There's also a chance CBS will upload clips to their official YouTube channel and social media accounts, while we can also count on wider Instagram and TikTok for snippets and reactions to the tell-all.