What Meghan actually had in mind was a little more service-oriented. (But I would still really like to see that Suits reunion.) In the video, she announced that in honour of her four decades, she was asking 40 friends — including Adele, Deepak Chopra, Gloria Steinem , and Stella McCartney — to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor women going back into the workplace. The global job market was hit hard by COVID-19, forcing countless people (particularly women) out of work and into a place of financial insecurity. As the pandemic continues, and women head back to work, Meghan’s 40 x 40 initiative hopes to support that transition with community-wide mentorship and encouragement.