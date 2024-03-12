Protests, Celeb Schmoozing & Lobby Bar Lineups: The Oscars Moments You Didn’t See On TV

Before the show started (and during and after), the place to be was at the bar. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade held hands while they waited for their turn to order. Gearing up for their big “I’m Just Ken” performance, Barbie stars Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans were seen at the bar chatting and making jokes with each other. American Fiction star and nominee Sterling K. Brown arrived with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe but made a solo trip to the bar during a commercial break later in the show. As he rushed to get back to his seat in time (if you missed the break, you’d have to wait until the next one to be seated), Brown was stopped every few steps by people congratulating him on his nomination. He graciously stopped and chatted with everyone (including me, and as a This Is Us stan, I swear I only cried a little).

