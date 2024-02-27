We’re Going To Fight About American Fiction. That’s The Point.

You don't become a writer for awards or become a writer to make money. These things are not guaranteed, and if you're doing that for those reasons, then you're gonna be incredibly disappointed. But I also love that these guys are being recognised for their work. Jeffrey Wright is one of our greatest living actors, and he's never been nominated for an Oscar. [Wright has since been nominated in the Best Actor category in this year's Oscars]. That's insane. He's an amazing actor, and he deserves that. Sterling K Brown is an amazing actor. Tracee Ellis Ross. Erika Alexander, John Ortiz, Leslie Uggams. Issa Rae — these people are great at their jobs, and I want them to get the recognition that they deserve. I didn't make this movie to win awards, but the fact that those people are being recognised for their ability means a lot to me, because so many Black actors are very undervalued in this industry and under-appreciated for their talents. They aren't given the roles that they deserve. I don't want to speak for them, so I have no idea what they would say on their own. But I would just say that I made this movie because I wanted to say these things, but I also want these people to get the recognition that they deserve because they do deserve it. or so long they've been overlooked, and that's frustrating for a lot of us.