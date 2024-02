We’re Going To Fight About American Fiction. That’s The Point.

Cord Jefferson:This was something that I dealt with as a journalist — I'm sure you deal with it too. I got to a point in my career when the thing that people wanted me to be writing about was the latest Black tragedy. It’s like, “Write about Ferguson now and write about Mike Brown being killed and write about Trayvon Martin being killed.” I actually wrote this article called The Racism Beat back in 2014. That was about the idea that [I was] the guy that they go to when it comes to Black misery. And it started feeling sort of gross to me. Why are you always interested in Black people when they're killed? Why is that the most interesting aspect of our lives to you? And when I got into entertainment, I thought, Great, I'm going to be writing fictional stuff now, so I can write anything. We can exist in any world. We can exist on Mars. We can do anything. We can put Black characters anywhere. And then I got there and people were like, “Okay, do you want to write about this slave, or do you want to write about this crack addict? Or do you want to write about this gang member? Or do you want to write about this guy in prison?” And it was like, wait a minute, we can write about anything. So why are you putting such rigid limitations on Black stories even here? It's no longer journalism. We're not working in the world of truth anymore — we’re working in the world of fiction. It was strange to me that there's still these rigid limitations on what stories we can tell about people. I just realised that I couldn't escape this dynamic no matter where I was going, that the most interesting thing about Black people is when we're suffering.