Of Course Succession Fails Its Black Women Characters — It’s Succession

Sad Kendall was slowly emerging as the lone hero on a series stacked with villains (Shiv being the worst of them all; I said what I said). People started to feel sorry for the poor rich boy with daddy issues. Sophie brought the audience, and Kendall, back down to earth. He’s just a misogynist, ignorant, egotistical, broken man, just like his dad. He’s still a villain, even if he’s a walking tragedy. If Kendall had actually absorbed any of Sophie’s scathing critiques, or taken the legal advice of his lawyer, or started paying attention to Jess as a capable coworker instead of his minion, maybe he wouldn’t be face down in a pool in Italy when we last see him. But, again, this is Succession and the show we are watching is one of debauchery, not redemption. Kendall is the guy who tweets “listen to Black women” for clout while he’s talking over one, and always will be — even if the show never explicitly shows us this. We’ve seen more of Roman’s penis than substantive depictions of Black characters, and you know what, on this show, that’s OK with me.