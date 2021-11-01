"There are elements of myself [in the character], but it’s a slight adjustment because I don’t exist in the Succession world," said Ziwe of her cameo. "It really felt like I was walking into a new universe. I felt a lot of power; I was much crueler to Kendall Roy than I would be to any of my guests, so that was really exciting. You don’t have the ramifications of a real-life billionaire being upset with you because you made him have an emotional breakdown. With that ire, it really empowered to let him have it and really roast him for his love of Lil Wayne."