The comedian and writer, made famous for her painfully cringe interviews with celebrities on Instagram series "Baited with Ziwe" and later the Showtime late-night talk show Ziwe, took her talents to HBO to do the very thing that put her on the map. On the third episode of the new season of Succession , we encounter Ziwe as late-night comedian Sophie Iwobi, a character who finds joy in humiliating and lambasting whatever asshole is making the rounds in media at the time. Her current target is Waystar RoyCo's kinda-sorta-almost heir Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), even after a particularly rough stretch of battling his power-hungry siblings and father, Kendall agrees to go on her Sophie's show in an attempt to control the narrative. (It's very Kendall to assume that he is strong enough to reshape public opinion, but you know — rich white man.)