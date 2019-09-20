Kendall’s duality seems to be at the heart of his allure for many viewers. “I feel like he’s the epitome of ‘get you a man who can do both’” says Gina, a student in Philadelphia. “My heart breaks watching all the factors of his struggle, and I just want to save him. But when he’s 'the man’ (his words not mine), his power and confidence is so sexy. I have never found mergers and acquisitions to be more of a turn on.”

