“It feels slightly awful that people are rooting for awfulness, but maybe it sounds like they're rooting for Kendall to get his mojo back, which is not so awful,” he told The Hollywood Reporter . “ I think [the characters on Succession] are very fallible, but I do think they are trying to be some version of their best selves. I know Kendall is trying to do that, what that version looks like is different from what most people’s versions looks like. But he is trying to do that, so I hope that's something to root for.”