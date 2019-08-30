It also gives them time to fully see each other. Kendall understands that Shiv is vying for a position at the company now that he’s unemployed and injecting herself in big business deals. Shiv realizes that her older brother is deeply unwell. His depression and self-loathing radiates off him — he's like Eeyore in an Italian suit. He almost cracks when she corners him to ask what is really going on. In one of the most tender moments ever seen on Succession, the two hug, but he still doesn’t tell her about what happened at her wedding. "I just ask that you take care of me," he tells Shiv, acknowledging that she is the better choice for CEO. "Because if Dad didn't need me, I don't exactly know...what I would be.... for." It's an even more emotional scene than Succession's season 1 finale.