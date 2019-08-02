Where We Left Off With Every Roy On Succession

1 of 8

Kendall Roy



Kendall attempted a hostile takeover of Waystar at his dear sister's English countryside wedding. It goes really fucking badly. First he tried to stage a coup with a vote of no confidence from the board, which backfired in his face (mostly thanks to New York traffic and Roman's cowardice). When that failed, he decided to team up with Stewy and Sandy, business partners at a competing media conglomerate, promising to hand over the company to them if they name him CEO.



He gives father the proposal on the DAY OF THE WEDDING, and the whole time he's shaking like a leaf. He isn't ready for this — even if he thinks he is. His father hates him, but the deed is done. He is finally on his way to running the company, albeit screwing over his entire family in the process. And then the accident happens. A car crash, reminiscent the real-life Chappaquiddick tragedy, leaves a waiter from the wedding dead at the bottom of a river. Kendall dives in to save him, but ends up leaving the crash site and going back to his hotel room to think about the total disaster he's about to face. The only person that can help him is the last person on earth he wants to speak to: his dad.



The season's final moments with Kendall are tender ones, and it makes the rest of the family extremely uncomfortable. Logan says he will save Kendall, and spare him from becoming the cliche rich boy drug addict who accidentally kills someone. He will do this — cover up the murder, ensure his safety — if Kendall cancels his deal to take over the company. With no real alternative, Kendall agrees.



Just like at the beginning of the season, Kendall is back under his father's wing: sheltered, suffocated, and sore from his sudden fall from the top of the food chain.