Where We Left Off With Every Roy On Succession

There's no family like the Roys on TV right now. The scheming and sinister brood, led by their intimidating bulldog-ish patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), were the heart and soul of one of the best, and most overlooked, comedy series of 2018 — and now 2019, with the second season set to premiere on August 11 .
Succession, which airs Sundays at 10 PM EST on HBO, is a show for people who like drama, money, and insults. It takes all the dirtiest and cruelest parts of the media and political worlds, and places them all under one (extremely expensive) roof, as Logan's four children — Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Iron), Siobhan (Sarah Snook ), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — wrestle to take over their father's (controversial) empire, Waystar Royco, which spans TV networks, cruise lines, and Japanese rockets. A clever mash-up of Arrested Development, Billions, and The Sopranos, the show somehow makes us care about arguably the worst people to ever exist. The main tension of the season one — which also bleeds into season two — is the state of the Waystar empire: Is Logan unfit to run the company? Are any of his children even mildly capable of taking it over? Is another outsider sharpening their pitchfork to storm the company's doors, taking matters into their own hands?
Even if you have been part of the Succession hive since day one, you may need a quick refresher on the state of the Roy family — and their plus ones, Tom (Michael Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun), respectfully — who ended season one at Shiv's wedding to Tom, a ceremony full of cheers, tears, and death. Here's what to remember, character-by-character, ahead of season two.
Kendall Roy
Kendall attempted a hostile takeover of Waystar at his dear sister's English countryside wedding. It goes really fucking badly. First he tried to stage a coup with a vote of no confidence from the board, which backfired in his face (mostly thanks to New York traffic and Roman's cowardice). When that failed, he decided to team up with Stewy and Sandy, business partners at a competing media conglomerate, promising to hand over the company to them if they name him CEO.
He gives father the proposal on the DAY OF THE WEDDING, and the whole time he's shaking like a leaf. He isn't ready for this — even if he thinks he is. His father hates him, but the deed is done. He is finally on his way to running the company, albeit screwing over his entire family in the process. And then the accident happens. A car crash, reminiscent the real-life Chappaquiddick tragedy, leaves a waiter from the wedding dead at the bottom of a river. Kendall dives in to save him, but ends up leaving the crash site and going back to his hotel room to think about the total disaster he's about to face. The only person that can help him is the last person on earth he wants to speak to: his dad.
The season's final moments with Kendall are tender ones, and it makes the rest of the family extremely uncomfortable. Logan says he will save Kendall, and spare him from becoming the cliche rich boy drug addict who accidentally kills someone. He will do this — cover up the murder, ensure his safety — if Kendall cancels his deal to take over the company. With no real alternative, Kendall agrees.
Just like at the beginning of the season, Kendall is back under his father's wing: sheltered, suffocated, and sore from his sudden fall from the top of the food chain.
Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy
By the end of season one, Shiv is married to Tom, and she's really, really pissed off that her older brother, Kendall fucked with her wedding day, her potential inheritance, and worst of all, her social status. As the most intelligent and cunning of all the Roy children, she's been plotting her own glow up career-wise, only for it to blow-up in her face. Shiv has been working closely with potential presidential candidate Gil, on the opposite of the political spectrum from her father, Logan. That's part of the appeal for Shive, who, ogether with Nate, her ex and current work husband, is priming Gil to make it all the way to the White House. Becoming the right-hand woman of her father's nemesis is an incredible 'Fuck you' to her Logan, who does nothing but underestimate her potential.
And up until the finale, Shiv's work life has been impeding her personal life in more ways than one. She's been having an affair with Nate, who attends the wedding with Gil, and tells Tom right after their vows that she was unfaithful, and wants to have an open marriage. Tom is supportive of her decision, but still lets Nate know that he needs to kindly Go The Fuck Away. "If I ever see you in the same room as Shiv again, I will pay men to break your legs," Tom tells Nate on the dance floor. "And if I go to jail — which I won’t — so be it."
With a dedicated ally by her side, the youngest Roy child is geared up to hold her own in all future family negotiations. Watch out, Kendall.
Roman Roy
The most underestimated of all the Roy children, Roman is a weirdo. Speaking with HBO, Culkin said he "approached Roman by adopting the mindset of someone that has never suffered any consequences for his behavior" which tidily sums it up. He has no filter, and legitimately only speaks in insults. After being in the wings of the family biz for most of the season, Roman gets reappointed COO, and tasked with the company's Japanese shuttle launch. He takes his responsibility about as seriously as a Real Housewives reunion, until he's informed that there's been an explosion, and he's in charge of all its fallout.
Of course, he lucks out. "Guess who didn’t kill anyone but maybe lost a couple of thumbs? This guy!” he cheers after he finds out that the accident had no fatalities. (He had moved forward the launch because he thought it would be nice to coincide it with his sister's wedding ceremony.) This complete lack of gravitas bleeds into his personal life as well. Earlier in the season, he breaks up with his girlfriend after she brings up an embarrassing memory on Thanksgiving, and later brings a woman Tom hooked up with at his bachelor party as his date to his sister's wedding. But despite all this, he isn't a total idiot. He, like his siblings, wants to run the company. He can spew bullshit, and keep a mean poker face — the two key qualities needed to run a corrupt ship like this. His strengths (impulsion, ignorance) are Kendall's weaknesses (over planning, overthinking). Could this be his in as CEO?
Greg Hirsch aka Cousin Greg
Cousin Greg's name and image brings a couple things to mind: Cheesecake Factory, cookies in doggie poop bags, death pits, etc. But the tall, dense grandson of Logan's brother Ewan (the two obviously hate each other), ends season one by rising to the occasion. He's had enough of merely being Tom's bitch. The inner-desire for power and wealth has cracked Greg the Egg, and he tells Kendall that he's prepared to use the wealth of information he's acquired over the past few months as retribution for a larger role in the company. He's been to the death pit, he's shredded the damning documents with claims of sexual abuse, assault, and other PR nightmares tied to the Waystar cruise lines, and he's ready to claim his prize.
At Shiv's wedding, he tells Kendall point-blank that he may have to tell people about the "thing at the cruise lines," if he isn't placed into a better role at the company.
"You little Machiavellian fuck, I like you,” Kendall replies. At this time, Kendall is still working with Sandy and the coup to take the company out of his father's unfit fingers, so this alignment makes sense. However, it's unclear if Logan, who ends the season back in power, will find Greg suitable for bigger roles around the office. And more drugs.
Marcia & Logan Roy
Logan Roy is the apex of his family's drama. Like the sun, everyone revolves around him at all times, almost close enough to get burned; never far enough to actually leave his orbit. The only person not afraid to get too close is Marcia, his third wife and his rock. She nurses him back to health after his medical emergency in episode 1, all while showing her fangs when the moment called for it. She's fiercely loyal to her husband, and to her own son, who was given a major position at the company much to the surprise of the other Roy children. She's in it for love, but she definitely loves her status as the patriarch's confidant.
The most intriguing part of Maria and Logan's relationship is her ability to control him when she wants to. She seems to enjoy some of the more torturous behavior Logan unleashes on his children when he feels they're acting ungrateful or foolish, but she does have him under her thumb. In season 2, it's unclear how much more of her power she will wield depending on her mood, or the wants and needs of her son. Her relationship with Shiv is one of the most intriguing rivalries on the show because it's a showdown of wit, and calling each other's bluffs, rather than the outright backstabbing of Logan and the boys. I cannot wait to see that unfurl more this season.
Tom Wamsgans
Tom is totally a Wife Guy. He's always by Shiv's side, even supporting her decision to havc an open marriage. He swallowed his own jizz for her! That's love. But he isn't a stick in the mud — he wants power in the company, too, and he's pretty far from getting any. His latest positions have been glamorized cover-up guys, tasked with the cruise line and amusement park factions of the company, but he wants a meatier title. He's still searching for that C-suite access, but at least season one brought him a 6-foot-7 punching bag for him to air out his frustrations on. Enter Cousin Greg. The two have an adorable courtship that involves Tom shitting on Greg at every possible opportunity. It's mean, but hilarious, especially since Greg seems to speak tough love.
Tom and Greg are the only two who have entered the "death pit" (aka a slew of #MeToo allegations within the company) and have a sort-of allyship because of it. With season 2, the turtleneck-wearing suck-up may get the respect he deserves after all, if only because his ruthless wife demands it for him.
Connor Roy
Connor is by far the weakest link of the Roy family. He's the only child from Logan's first marriage, a half brother to the rest of his siblings. For the past few years, he's isolated himself in his New Mexico mansion, hanging out with Willa (Justine Lupe), who is not not trapped in his big brown house. Everyone likes to poke fun at them as a couple because of their unconventional meet-cute (she used to be a call girl). Even though Willa is the butt of a lot of jokes, as she tells Tom, at least she's only being fucked by one member of the family. She's pretty protected in Connor's shadow while tapping into the Roy fortune to further her career as a playwright.
She seems bored by Connor, and only mildly tolerates his childish behavior, including his last minute bid to run for president to be taken more seriously. Yes, president. I mean, weirder things have happened.
The Roy Posse
Gerri Killam, Waystar general counsel (J Smith-Cameron): As general counsel and an overall north star for much of the Roy family, Gerri was once offered the position of CEO, but weighed her options and decided... hell no. She's still around to clean up everyone's mess, though. Can't wait to see more of her hilarious relationship with Roman, who I think sees her as a bit of a second mom.
Karl (David Rasche): Karl is a bit of a pushover, long-suffering at the hand of his boss, Logan, as one of his top executives. With Roman gaining more control, and Logan out for blood over the near-loss of his company, I am not envious of anyone this close to the big guy.
Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk): At the end of season 1, Karolina is tasked with Kendall's "situation," which means she will have a more reoccurring role in season 2. As part of the company's legal staff, she's a young Geri in training.
Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman): The former COO of Waystar, Frank is fired so Roman can sit in his seat. He teams up with Kendall to assist him in taking over the company from Logan. He is in the dog house.
Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed): Kendall's old college drinking buddy likes to do lines of coke in the bathroom of La Colombe, and also enjoys fucking over his friend's dad. With business partner Sandy Furness by his side, Stewy is at the heart of all the Roy family drama. Kendall screwed him over by cancelling the deal, but Stewy still has a few cards in his hand considering the his insight into the company, and his seat on the board. What, exactly, did Kendall tell him about his family's empire?
