The real brilliance of Succession isn’t just that the characters are irresistibly entertaining, but that it allows you to both stan and hate the same character. Take Roman, for example. (According to another in-house Succession connoisseur, I am Shiv with a large streak of Roman , which boils down to: I’m smart, but self-centered — we all have our flaws.) Roman sits weird ly, talks like an asshole, and breaks up with his wife on Thanksgiving because she made a joke about one of his failures at work. (He later gets a new girlfriend by simpy never leaving her side after an unconventional meet cute; the girlfriend is actually Caitlin FitzGerald aka Simone from Sweetbitter ). So, Roman is a dick! He sucks. But also, he’s hilarious. He calls everyone on their bullshit, and is strangely endearing when he wants to be. He’s the kid that misbehaves in kindergarten, but he's also the unthreatening runt of the class. That combination of stupidity and elitism goes down smoothly (maybe because we all want to imagine just how miserable the 1% really is, surrounded by all that cash and corruption), and it also goes great with cranberry sauce.