Succession's New Season 2 Trailer Has Even More Backstabbing & Shiv

There’s still time to binge-watch Succession before the season 2 premiere on August 11, and I demand, Logan Roy-style, that you do so. The series, airing on HBO, is a perfect blend of humor and hubris. It focuses on the Roy family, a clan that berates each other atop their billion dollar media empire started by their father, the unkillable, and unlikeable, Logan Roy (Brian Cox,). The first season of the series saw the creation and demise of an inner-circle coup, led by the second eldest Roy, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in his attempt to take over the company from his father. It didn't work out, and now the other siblings — Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Conor (Alan Ruck) — are looking for their own piece of the pie. This time, though, they're going to do it with their father's approval. Just kidding.
"The key here is to act like a happy family" Logan instructs his family in the official trailer for season 2 of the series. "We’re the Osmonds and I’m Daddy fucking Warbucks, okay?" A happy family they aren't, but a clever and deceptive one they are.
In the trailer, in addition to playing nice for the public, we see the Roy family and their respective plus ones — Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), Tom (Matthew Macfayden), Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass) — threaten each other and competitors as Shiv subtly starts to gain more control in the company. "There's a new sheriff in town," she teases, clad in her Elizabeth Holmes-esque black turtleneck, with a knowing look. In the midst of the constant familial back-stabbing happens, the rest of the media world continues ruthlessly mocks the dysfunctional group.
"Watching you people melt down is the most deeply satisfying activity on planet Earth," one particularly smug new blonde character tells Kendall. And I have to say, I agree.
