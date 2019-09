Succession follows the four fucked up adult children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as they try to figure out if their father's empire is conquerable after he suffers a serious stroke. Watching Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) try and fail to take over the family business is truly dark comedy at its best. And with Adam McKay and Will Ferrell as executive producers, it really is a proper comedy, and the teaser trailer does a great job of reminding everyone just that.