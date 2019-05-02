Succession Fans — The First Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Upon reading the words,"Succession Season 2 Official Teaser Trailer," only one thought comes to mind: Hell yeah.
The best show of 2018 is coming back this August, and HBO dropped the first long(ish) look at the season, proving that unlike the Roy empire, Succession does get better with age.
Succession follows the four fucked up adult children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as they try to figure out if their father's empire is conquerable after he suffers a serious stroke. Watching Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) try and fail to take over the family business is truly dark comedy at its best. And with Adam McKay and Will Ferrell as executive producers, it really is a proper comedy, and the teaser trailer does a great job of reminding everyone just that.
Like in season one, the stakes are still high and the blows are still low, as Roman and Shiv watch Kendall try to piece his life back together after last year's shocking finale. After trying to screw his father out of his own company, Kendall's now full indebted to him, and it looks like his life is a living hell because of it.
But a Roy kid never stops scheming, and it looks like he already has a new mantra: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Or rather, your ruthless fathers closer.
The only issue with this clip, which has a brief, but impeccable soundtrack, is that it features way too little Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun). This business suit moment is simply not enough!
If you haven't binged season one yet (you should have done it over Thanksgiving like I told you...) then there's plenty of time to catch up before the season two premiere come August.
