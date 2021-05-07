Ziwe Brings Her Signature Audacity to Showtime

ZF: "Last summer was such an interesting time, because suddenly, [it seemed like] we as a collective unit discovered that racism was like a plague and that was really weird. It was a really, really weird experience. And I think that my Instagram live shows and the corresponding Showtime show reflect on how you process that weird, awkward anxiety of talking about race, but not wanting to talk about race, but doing it because it's at the crux of every aspect of our world. And so we have really funny conversations [on the show]."