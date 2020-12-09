We Know Our First Major Change & Update On Succession Season 3

No matter how many things are up in the air (and needless to say, these days, that's basically everything), one thing will always be certain: We will, without fail, always eat up any Succession crumbs we get.
For a while, we weren't sure when the Emmy-winning HBO show about the scheming Murdoch-esque Roy family would be back in production for season 3, but now we know that the show is indeed filming. (Fuck yeah, as Kendall Roy would say). And on December 9, Deadline reported an exclusive update that could give us a clue as to who the main players will be in the upcoming installment of the series, and where the plotline might go next.
Advertisement
Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens, who until now have played recurring roles on Succession, have been promoted to series regulars. Lupe stars as Willa Ferreyra, oldest son Connor Roy's much younger former-prostitute-slash-aspiring-playwright girlfriend. It's frankly about time since the memorable character appeared on the show frequently since the first season. Rasche plays Karl Muller, Waystar RoyCo's chief financial officer and a member of the legal team, and similarly (though definitely not as memorable as Lupe, no shade) has recurred in at least a dozen episodes since season 1. Stevens plays Hugo Baker, a senior communications executive who is connected to the Brightstar cruise lines branch of Waystar RoyCo.
‘Succession’: Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens Upped To Series Regulars For Season 3 https://t.co/az8v2W0F0T— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 9, 2020
The fact that we're going to see a lot more of Hugo Baker gives us a clue that among the spicy drama that will continue into Succession's next season, the company's Brightstar cruise line scandal will likely be at its center (a large side dish to accompany the never-ending Roy inter-family drama main meal).
As always — but especially given this news and their involvement in covering up the scandal — we'll be praying for the Roy family's frequent blood sacrifice victim, Tom Wamsgans (Matthew MacFadyen) and fan-favorite Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).