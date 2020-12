Finally, Some More News On Succession Season 3

For a while, we weren't sure when the Emmy-winning HBO show about the scheming Murdoch-esque Roy family would be back in production for season 3 , but now we know that the show is indeed filming. (Fuck yeah, as Kendall Roy would say ). And on December 9, Deadline reported an exclusive update that could give us a clue as to who the main players will be in the upcoming instalment of the series, and where the plotline might go next.