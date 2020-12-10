Finally, Some More News On Succession Season 3

Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens, who until now have played recurring roles on Succession, have been promoted to series regulars. Lupe stars as Willa Ferreyra, oldest son Connor Roy's much younger former-prostitute-slash-aspiring-playwright girlfriend. It's frankly about time since the memorable character appeared on the show frequently since the first season. Rasche plays Karl Muller, Waystar RoyCo's chief financial officer and a member of the legal team, and similarly (though definitely not as memorable as Lupe, no shade) has recurred in at least a dozen episodes since season 1. Stevens plays Hugo Baker, a senior communications executive who is connected to the Brightstar cruise lines branch of Waystar RoyCo.