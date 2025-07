Two Things Can Be True: Cierra Was Wrong & Love Island USA Mishandled Her Exit

In Ortega’s case, it seemed that the louder the social media conversation got, the closer producers got to letting her go. From the jump, this was a messy situation that didn’t need to happen. Ortega’s past comments should have prevented her from being cast on the show to begin with. The Love Island producers seemed to prioritise content creators with an already strong following this season, seemingly chasing the success of last season. But with a growing fandom for the U.S. franchise and a tragic history with extreme bullying , it's evident that things need to change in how both the producers and fans handle controversy.