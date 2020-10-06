White People, Are You Done “Listening & Learning” Yet?

Jessica*, a woman of color working at a community newspaper in southern Ontario, has attended anti-racism sessions with her bosses too (a senior white colleague cried in one meeting), and says it’s “exhausting” to have to say the same things — like why they should hire diverse freelancers — to her superiors over and over and not see any progress or get compensated for her extra work. “I felt like I was explaining the same things to my bosses that I explained two weeks ago, six weeks ago, and eight weeks ago,” she says. “There are white people making so many thousands of dollars off of saying the same thing that I'm saying,” she says, referring to the white execs at her company and white DEI consultants.