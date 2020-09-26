Black Women Should Be Loud & Proud About Practising Financial Self-Care

Black women may be smart, but when our pay cheques come in, how clever are we being with what we earn? How can we be financially empowered to create a life for ourselves that makes us secure and in control?
It took a lot of discipline to change my spending habits – I would use the bus instead of the train, even if it meant leaving the house an hour earlier. I became a pro at finding deals and shopped in sale racks. I started saying no to social events that would push me out of my budget.
Unhealthy financial situations meant that I put up with abusive behaviour because I felt like I had no choice and wouldn’t be able to do any better.
When I finally decided to practise financial self-care, I noticed the difference in myself. It felt like a detox – my financial acne was cleared up, and my new, clearer skin was glowing, giving me a newfound confidence.