Black Women Should Be Loud & Proud About Practising Financial Self-Care

When my grandad kicked my grandma and their young kids out in the street during the middle of the night, with nowhere to go, perhaps a fuck off fund would’ve turned the tables. I wish she’d had a fuck off fund so that she didn’t have to put up with decades of racism at work just to put food on the table and pay the rent. I wish that I could go back in time and encourage my grandma to think about a retirement plan, so that as well as being around her friends and family, she could’ve retired much earlier than 80. I wish she was able to spend more time in her home country before she became too weak to travel. I hope my hard-working sister thinks about having savings, smart investments and using her money to live her best life – whatever that looks like to her. I hope that when it comes to negotiating a salary she knows when to walk away if the offer isn’t what she wants. I hope she realises that financial empowerment is about more than just money; it’s about knowing when to leave unhealthy jobs and unhealthy relationships. I hope that my mum, after years of working and studying, can use her money to live the life she deserves. I definitely get the hardworking gene from my mum – like me, she has worked continuously since she was a teenager. Unlike myself, my mum always saved money, no matter how small. Although having savings is only a good thing, I hope that Black women, like my mum, feel empowered to go further with their money by investing and taking risks to generate wealth.