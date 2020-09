Black Women Should Be Loud & Proud About Practising Financial Self-Care

Growing up I was taught to work hard – and I did – but I was never taught money skills. Black women may be smart, but when our pay cheques come in, how clever are we being with what we earn? How can we be financially empowered to create a life for ourselves that makes us secure and in control? At my first paid job, age 16, I earned about £4 an hour as a cashier at McDonald’s. I remember the first few days of the job being so intense that at night I would dream about the tills. I’ve had several jobs since then, and earning my own money felt great – I didn’t need to rely on anyone else, I could buy what I wanted when I wanted. But by the time I was in my early 20s I was in thousands of pounds worth of debt . I was deep into my overdraft limit and had completely maxed-out credit cards that I was nowhere close to paying off. I wasn’t even living paycheque to paycheque, I lived payday loan to payday loan – each month trying to figure out which payday loan company would accept me this time around. If that didn’t work, I applied for credit cards, or increased my overdraft limit. If that was declined I would reluctantly sell my most valuable items – on eBay, in a pawn shop, or a second-hand goods store – for a fraction of what I bought them for. And if that didn’t give me enough cash to last the rest of the month, I would ask to borrow money from family – I hated doing that, and it was always, always the last option. It was a chaotic way to live. One thing for sure is that nothing about the way I was living was sustainable. Unless something dramatic changed in my life, it would be a disaster waiting to happen.