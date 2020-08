The Devastating Effect Debt Had On My Mental Health

Shame and stigma are a huge part of what makes debt weigh so heavily on those affected by it, making it harder than it ought to be to open up about something which is, so often, not the individual’s fault at all but rather the consequence of not having been paid enough for a period or falling on hard times. "One of the things we learn from a young age," Honey adds, "is to be secretive about money. We learn this as children. Our parents will say 'oooh you don’t talk about money' and we’re taught not to tell people how much things cost. This is how our society embeds a message that money is something to be hidden, to be ashamed about and not to be talked about. This is only more enforced when we go to work as adults. Sometimes it will actually be in our contracts that we do not discuss what we earn and, as we know, this is a particular problem for women and, historically, one of the reasons why we have been underpaid, why there is a gender pay gap ."