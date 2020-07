What Everyone Needs To Know About Buy Now, Pay Later Schemes

Yet with 45% of young people who've used BNPL schemes admitting to missing at least one payment , and with Klarna itself stating that businesses which use its services report a 30% increased conversion rate (meaning 30% more customers commit to buy), there's a worry that buy now, pay later might, for all the warnings, actually increase our spending at a time when we need to have a stronger hold on our finances than ever.So far, Alice has collected over 150 stories of people, mainly young women, who have been negatively impacted by buy now, pay later schemes. Some women have used them without realising and then found themselves inundated with late payment letters; others have shared the emotional side of getting caught in an addictive cycle of overspending. "[I've spoken to] women in their early 20s racking up debt in the thousands across multiple buy now, pay later providers. This is compounded by the pressures of social media, Instagram and poor mental health," Alice sympathises. "Oftentimes these are people who might struggle to be approved for a credit card but are still able to use unregulated buy now, pay later products." E-commerce and social media, she says, are becoming inextricably linked and it is therefore important that the products we use when purchasing are transparent.It’s important to be clear that the campaign is seeking regulation across all buy now, pay later products. However, as market leader, Alice says that Klarna "has a responsibility to be more aware of how they are encouraging overspending."