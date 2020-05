Universities Are Going Online, But What Do Students Think About It?

Bella, 18, is due to start her geography undergraduate degree at Jesus College, Cambridge, in September and says she's disappointed that she'll miss out on the student experience. "I was quite shocked at first when they [Cambridge University] said it would be the entire year, my heart dropped," she says. "Going to university is an experience in itself, so missing out on freshers', matriculation and potentially balls and meals is also confusing and sad in a way because I've been looking forward to them."