But there’s way more to single motherhood than these tired, two-dimensional narratives tap into. This week, with All The Single Mothers, we’re taking our cue from Beyoncé’s ode to single women and celebrating everything it means to be a Single Lady™ who also happens to be a parent. A quarter of all children in the UK live with one parent, and 90% of these 1.7 million families are headed by a woman, according to single-parent charity Gingerbread . We want to celebrate the myriad forms this messy, beautiful, demanding and at times, hilarious, experience takes. It’s 2019 and family life is richer and more varied than ever before – and it’s about time the daily joys of single motherhood got their due. We're going to tackle the media's demonisation of the term 'single mother' and ask those who've muddled their way through raising a child by themselves to pass their wisdom on to those at the beginning of their journeys.