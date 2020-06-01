Story from News

Canadians March To Demand #JusticeForRegis & Support U.S. Protesters

Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Photo: Arindam Shivaani/NurPhoto/Getty Image.
No justice! No peace! Those four words are a common refrain at protests. The chant, which also acts as a reminder that protests are meant to be disruptive, could be heard in cities across the country this weekend as Canadians demanded an end to anti-Black racism and violence. Rallies were held in honour of Regis Korchinski-Paquet and to stand in solidarity with protestors south of the border calling for accountability in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police.
These protests, at the request of Korchinski-Paquet’s family, were mostly peaceful. Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old woman from Toronto, fell 24 stories to her death in the presence of multiple police officers last Wednesday. What started as a call to 911 for help — Korchinski-Paquet struggled with mental health issues — ended tragically, something that is not uncommon Black people in Canada and the U.S. “I asked if they could take my daughter to CAMH and my daughter ended up dead,” Korchinski-Paquet’s mother Claudette Beals-Clayton said to CTV News. An official SIU investigation into Korchinski-Paquet’s death is underway.
Advertisement
People in Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, and Vancouver gathered in the middle of a global pandemic, wearing masks and wielding signs that read “Not Another Black Life” (also the name of the group that organized the protests) and “Stop Killing Black People.”
“It’s really remarkable that it was a peaceful protest,” said journalist Ebyan Abdigir, who attended the demonstrations in Toronto, on CBC’s Frontburner podcast Monday. “People gathered to protest against anti-Black racism, police brutality, but also to centre that these issues are Canadian too.”
Here are some of the most powerful signs and social media posts from #JusticeForRegis protests around Canada.

Montreal

View this post on Instagram

white silence is violence. so use your voice to be actively antiracist. don't just sit back and do nothing when you see a black man being treated differently on the street because of his skin color. spark debates, educate yourself and others, learn how to support the black community. don't be afraid to ask questions or to make mistakes. my voice doesn't sound loud enough to me when I share stuff on my social media pages, when I talk to my friends and family about racism or when I protest among thousands of others. that's because it has to overpower the voices of white people who, during hundreds of years, spoke the words slavery, segregation, discrimination, racial profiling. racism is obviously still an issue. but tonight, when I saw the youth taking over the streets of my hometown, I felt a sliver of hope. because I heard our voices, loud and clear. many of you probably stayed home tonight. maybe you have an excuse, maybe you don't. but you still have a voice. so use it. #blacklivesmatter #montrealprotest

A post shared by 𝙜𝙞𝙜𝙞 (@mariegabrielle_g) on

Halifax

Vancouver

View this post on Instagram

Amazing presence tonight Vancouver! It was great to see all races, genders and classes standing against systemic racism, inequality, cultural genocide, hatred, biases, marginalization, and dehumanization. There are good cops and people that work within these systems. It’s not about blaming a group of people or profession, it’s a much bigger issue then the bad seeds. The speakers tonight spoke about us as society and the systems that allow this to continue. If we don’t as a massive community stand against this and fight to change it, then history will stay static and we will only see very minor changes. This goes for anything being pushed on people, the environment and society by oppressive forms of control, education, monetary systems, classism, information, security, and governance. They will give it, as long as we take it. I hope these movements get loud enough to bring on social change because enough is enough. Join your local community and get loud, but keep it peaceful. The message gets lost otherwise ✊ **props to the people handing out masks and gloves ———————————————— #bw #blacklivesmatter #indigenousproud #standup #takeaction #justiceandequalityforall #fuckracism #fuckclassism #fuckinequality #blackandwhite #photographylovers #bnw_greatshots #bnw_captures #bw_society #bnw_life_shots #streetphotography #bnw #throughthelens #nikon #fromthestreetswithlove #socialresponsibility #iamthechange #peace #icantbreathe #unity #blackandwhitephotography #socialmovement #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforregis #enoughisenough

A post shared by Neil Van (@neilvanphotography_) on

Toronto

Advertisement

More from Global News