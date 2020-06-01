Canadians March To Demand #JusticeForRegis & Support U.S. Protesters

Montreal
Today was a peaceful and powerful day. Gratitude for @sarahmeeo and her good vibes. Thanks everyone who came to support. 🖤 This is not over until it’s over. 🖤 . . . . . . . . . #justiceforgeorgefloyd #love #support #justiceforfloyd #montreal #protest #justicepouribrahima #justiceforregis #icantbreath #mtlmoments #blacklivesmatter #stopkillingblackpeople #justicepouradama
white silence is violence. so use your voice to be actively antiracist. don't just sit back and do nothing when you see a black man being treated differently on the street because of his skin color. spark debates, educate yourself and others, learn how to support the black community. don't be afraid to ask questions or to make mistakes. my voice doesn't sound loud enough to me when I share stuff on my social media pages, when I talk to my friends and family about racism or when I protest among thousands of others. that's because it has to overpower the voices of white people who, during hundreds of years, spoke the words slavery, segregation, discrimination, racial profiling. racism is obviously still an issue. but tonight, when I saw the youth taking over the streets of my hometown, I felt a sliver of hope. because I heard our voices, loud and clear. many of you probably stayed home tonight. maybe you have an excuse, maybe you don't. but you still have a voice. so use it. #blacklivesmatter #montrealprotest
Halifax
Vancouver
Amazing presence tonight Vancouver! It was great to see all races, genders and classes standing against systemic racism, inequality, cultural genocide, hatred, biases, marginalization, and dehumanization. There are good cops and people that work within these systems. It’s not about blaming a group of people or profession, it’s a much bigger issue then the bad seeds. The speakers tonight spoke about us as society and the systems that allow this to continue. If we don’t as a massive community stand against this and fight to change it, then history will stay static and we will only see very minor changes. This goes for anything being pushed on people, the environment and society by oppressive forms of control, education, monetary systems, classism, information, security, and governance. They will give it, as long as we take it. I hope these movements get loud enough to bring on social change because enough is enough. Join your local community and get loud, but keep it peaceful. The message gets lost otherwise ✊ **props to the people handing out masks and gloves ———————————————— #bw #blacklivesmatter #indigenousproud #standup #takeaction #justiceandequalityforall #fuckracism #fuckclassism #fuckinequality #blackandwhite #photographylovers #bnw_greatshots #bnw_captures #bw_society #bnw_life_shots #streetphotography #bnw #throughthelens #nikon #fromthestreetswithlove #socialresponsibility #iamthechange #peace #icantbreathe #unity #blackandwhitephotography #socialmovement #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforregis #enoughisenough
Proud of my city today! Even though we were judged because we weren’t “social distancing” This is an issue we all must fight for. Today I saw only brave humans who want a better tomorrow. We used our voices to lift each other up and stand up against systemic racism and when it was over we dispersed peacefully. Thank you for your warrior spirit! May we never lose it! Power to the People! ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿🌍❤️🇨🇦 Repost : @georgiastraight #vancouverprotest #noneedtoloot #blacklivesmatter #blackbusinessesmatter #blackhistorymatters #silenceisviolence #warriors
A few shots of the #vancouverprotest for #blacklivesmatter. It was a beautiful, powerful and respectful protest full of heartbreaking stories that will remain impossible for anyone to forget. As a white person I realize the privilege I have had my whole life when the system has deprived others of their human rights. It is not ok to be quietly non-racist, It is time to be vocally anti-racist. Things need to change and we need to unite and fight this injustice. #georgefloyd
Toronto
Actions speak louder than words✊🏻 Swipe ⬅️ ◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽ ◽ ◽ ◽ ◽ ◽ #toronto #justiceforregis #action #streetsoftoronto #createcommune #artofvisuals #pr0ject_uno #thegraphicspr0ject #instagram #cp24 #globalnews #politics #bnwphotography #documentaryphotography #moodygrams #curiocitytoronto #torontoclx #way2ill #theimaged #bnw_captures #getolympus #complex #blogto #lovetoronto #citygrammers #protest #bnw #blackandwhite #canadacovidportrait
#EnoughisEnough. No words can describe how powerful yesterday’s march was . I had gone alone but seeing everyone, of all colours come together to fight for justice was so powerful yet, so healing. This is UNITY. Coming together as ONE. Voices need to be louder. We fought, we cried, we laughed together and this is only the beginning. ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿✊🏿 #werestrongerasone #torontolove #unity #peacefulprotest #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaudarbery #justiceforbreonnataylor #justiceforjunior #justiceforregis #justiceforeveryoneelsenameswedontknow #justiceleague #justiceisnotjust #wakeup #rip
I marched against injustice in Toronto yesterday. I marched for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, and George Floyd. I marched for those that can’t go for a jog, can’t sleep in their own bed, walk in the park, and those who can’t breathe. I took my camera out like I always do and these are some of the photos I got. *if anyone knows the musicians, please tag them. They were incredible. . . . . #protests #justiceforregis #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #torontocanada #humanity #canada #icantbreathe #streetphotography #photojournalism #standingupagainstracism
These recent examples of racism and police brutality in past couple weeks have been absolutely disgusting, it hurts my heart. We need to open our eyes, and our mouths this time, to speak up against these injustices so that this kind of shit stops happening. For all my friends of colour, and anyone that has been a victim of racism and or police brutality, I’m sorry and I feel for you. Remaining silent should no longer be an option. This needs to stop. . . #toronto #blacklivesmatter #justiceforregis #justiceforgeorgefloyd #nomore #notanotherblacklife @notanotherblacklife