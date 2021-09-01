Anti-Vaxxers Came For Her Restaurants. Jen Agg Isn’t Backing Down

It’s hard to say without sounding like an egomaniac, but I’m really good at letting this stuff roll off of me. I have gotten so many beautiful texts and DMs from people. We get nurses at SickKids emailing the restaurant and saying, "thank you so much" and "you’re doing the right thing." That kind of thing has a lot of impact. I tweeted recently that I thought I would have to be dead for people to say such nice things and truly I mean that. To have this love and support from strangers is really nice and really unexpected and it balances out the hate tenfold. The hate isn’t stressing me out. As if I care what these losers think of me. I have been through a lot of things like that in my career. I’m built for this.