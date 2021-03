Why Doug Ford’s Apology To Indigenous MPP Sol Mamakwa Completely Missed The Point

But that’s not really good enough. Since the interaction, Mamakwa has called for Ford to publicly apologize to Indigenous communities and people. As advocates and members from these communities have outlined, it’s imperative that politicians, Canadians, and those in healthcare take the time to understand the history of institutional racism, and the way it affects communities as a way to even start to rebuild trust between Indigenous communities and the government. Which is something Ford could have done by addressing Mamakwa's public inoculation beyond a flippant comment. In a March 12 op-ed for the Toronto Star, Mamakwa said Ford needs to rebuild trust by committing to stop the spread of misinformation and mistrust around vaccines in remote communities, as well as finally address the “pressing needs” for housing, clean water, justice reform, public health resources, and youth mental health. To name a few.