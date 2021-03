For starters it’s a “one and done” model, meaning there is just the single dose and no need for a followup shot (required with Pfizer and Moderna as well as the AstraZeneca versions). This removes a lot of the headaches around scheduling and stockpiling and means the focus can be on getting vaccines to as many people as possible ASAP. The other key difference with J & J (as well as AstraZeneca) is that they don’t require the same subarctic storage conditions as the original two offerings. “This is a gamechanger in terms of being able to get the vaccine to people in remote communities and also potentially to target communities where we are seeing a lot of spread,” says Sankar. It also means that you don’t need a multi-million dollar refrigeration system on site to take part in vaccine administration, which is why pharmacies, immunization clinics, doctors offices, and mobile facilities will be offering vaccinations.