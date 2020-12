Tracey Deer was understandably emotional during this year’s Toronto International Film Festival . She had just won the TIFF Emerging Talent Award and her first feature film, Beans, a harrowing coming-of-age story set during the 1990 Oka Crisis in Quebec, was getting some of the best reviews of the festival. The film is a testament to the power of a single story and what happens when trauma turns to art. Deer is a 42-year-old writer, director, and producer based just outside Montreal and mostly known for TV (Mohawk Girls, Anne With an E). She was still processing her personal accolades against the backdrop of the horrific news cycle of 2020 and the film’s heavy subject matter when she spoke to Refinery29 , but her goals were clear. “I grew up feeling very invisible and very voiceless and very unimportant. And now I have this platform… I don’t want to be one of few. I want to be one of many,” she said. In keeping with that promise, Deer is ending the year with a new role: vice-president of the Director’s Guild of Canada