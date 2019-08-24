With the arrival of D23 Expo, the annual Disney convention, comes updates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are a ton of Marvel movies coming out in the next few years, so of course Marvel Studios was on hand to tease at least a little of what's coming down the line. Unfortunately, there was literally no word about a Captain Marvel sequel (seriously, give us something, Marvel!). We did get some news about Black Panther 2, new casting in The Eternals, and, of course, the first footage from Black Widow.
Black Panther 2 Release Date Confirmed
The release date is officially May 6, 2022. It's a long way away, but director Ryan Coogler promised the crowd it would be worth it. "We're really taking our time with this one, we just really want it to be right."
New Cast Members Added To The Eternals
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige brought out the entire cast of the new Marvel movie, including the most recent additions to the cast, Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan and Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, making for something of a Stark family reunion (fellow cast member Richard Madden played Robb Stark, Harington's brother on GOT).
The First Black Widow Footage
The first Black Widow trailer opens in Budapest, which also happens to be where the infamous mission that Black Widow/Nat (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) have joked about in every movie since The Avengers. The footage introduces Nat's sister Elena (Florence Pugh) via a standoff at gunpoint that turns into a brutal brawl. This is the Black Widow we have been told exists, not the sexual object we first saw in Joss Whedon's vision, but this scrappy, vicious fighter. When the sisters finish their brawl, they sit down and catch up with — what else? — vodka.
The trailer also introduces our first look at Rachel Weisz and David Harbour, who appear to be part of Team Black Widow (at least for now) and gives us our first glimpse of the movie's villain. My favorite part? The moment when Elena makes fun of Nat's "fighting pose," aka the sexy pose Black Widow has done since she showed up in Iron Man 2. "You're a total poser," she laughs.
The trailer is not yet available to the public, but it's official: Black Widow is back in action and she's every bit as fierce as we deserve.
