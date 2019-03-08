But another likely suspect for Captain Marvel 2’s villain is Ronan. After Captain Marvel destroyed his Accusers’ weapons and fleet, he ran scared. But before he retreated, he vowed that he’d come back for the weapon: “the woman.” Carol previously learned that she got her powers after she absorbed the Tesseract’s energy from destroying the Light Speed Engine, and we all know how much people in the MCU are obsessed with getting Infinity Stone powers. Ronan could return not only for revenge on Captain Marvel for taking out his army but also in his quest to get her powers for himself. And if Ronan the Accuser is going to return as a villain in Captain Marvel 2, that’s also another clue that the film would still take place in the past: it would have to be before Guardians of the Galaxy as Ronan dies at the end of that film.