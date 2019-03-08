Presumably that’s Carol’s first priority, and once she’s helped the Skrulls find peace she’ll definitely return to Hala to get her revenge on Yon Rogg and the Kree Supreme Intelligence for the atrocities they’ve committed in the Kree-Skrull War, as well as lying to her about her own past. It’s hard to tell from the comics what will come next, as Captain Marvel completely revamped the Kree-Skrull War mythology, as well as making the Skrulls victims instead of equally responsible for the war with the Kree. But in the post-credits scene where Captain Marvel shows up at the Avengers compound (a scene that no doubt be expanded upon in Avengers: Endgame, per its resemblance to the trailer for the April sequel), she has much longer hair, which makes sense it takes place 25 years later (but take note: she doesn’t seem to have actually aged a day).