What Is The Next Marvel Movie After Spider-Man: Far From Home?

Warning: Spider-Man: Far From Home spoilers are ahead.
Some laughter and many tears later, we’ve finally made it to the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Far From Home marks the conclusion of this saga, the one that saw half of the world’s population disappear in Thanos’ snap (aka, The Blip), and then reappear five years later in the year 2023. The world is a different place, and so is the MCU. After Spider-Man: Far From Home, what Marvel movies come next?
Marvel has always kept one eye on the future of the MCU, whether it be introducing new characters in movies, or teasing what’s coming next. Far From Home certainly does that — with two end credit scenes including J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) somewhere off in space — but it’s still not a whole lot to go on. While the scenes are cliffhangers, they don't actually doesn’t set up anything concrete for the future of the MCU. For the first time in the last decade we don’t know what the next Marvel movie is, even though there are currently a few in varying stages of production right now.
Per Disney's current release calendar, the next Marvel movie will be released on May 1, 2020., with the following movie dropping in November 2020. That’s less than a year away and we don’t know what it is! The world is Marvel’s oyster right now, and here’s what little we know about the movies in Phase 4 and beyond, and what might be coming our way in the near future — and how everything in Far From Home might affect that.
Here are the options — some of which are much likelier than others:
Doctor Stranger 2
In December, The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Doctor Strange 2 had a director (still no actual confirmation from Marvel, of course). And Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) blipped back in Endgame, which raises questions. Did anyone else from the Doctor Strange world blip back and forth? Wong didn’t, we know that for certain, but as for literally everything else about that movie, who knows? Doctor Strange is also located in New York City, and now that he and Spidey are acquaintances it would make sense for their paths to cross. Maybe Peter (Tom Holland) can turn to him now that his identity has been revealed to the world (if you didn't stay for the Spider-Man: Far From Home post credits scene, you might want to look into that). That would make a good bridge between Phase 3 and 4.
The Untitled Black Widow Movie
Marvel is finally making a Black Widow movie, and while they haven’t exactly confirmed that they’re making a Black Widow movie, it’s Marvel’s worst kept secret right now. Scarlett Johansson is reportedly reprising her role as Natasha, but her new story is going to be a prequel (it kind of has to be after Endgame). So, nothing that’s happened between Endgame and Far From Home will affect it (or will it?). This also appears to be the only Marvel movie filming right now (according to paparazzi photos and not any actual concrete confirmation from the studio), but there’s still a high chance this could be the first movie of Phase 4.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
It’s likely that nothing on Earth during Far From Home will affect the third Guardian installment. But the fact that Nick Fury is in SPACE probably does. At the end of Endgame, the Guardians (and Chris Hemsworth's Thor) head off for parts unknown to presumably track down Gamora (Zoe Saldana) from the past who is now stuck in the future. It’s possible that they’ll also get caught in whatever the Skrulls and Fury are doing in space. However, there’s no way this is the next Marvel movie as it won’t begin production until after director James Gunn is done with DC’s Suicide Squad.
Black Panther 2
T’Challa and Shuri blipped. Okoye did not. Who else did or didn’t blip and how did that change Wakanda? Plus, more importantly, it appears as if Wakanda has finally opened up its borders to the outside world: One of the movies Peter passes by on the airplane to Europe is about discovering Wakanda. Unfortunately, there's little news about the progress of Black Panther 2's production. Maybe we could just get that educational video right now to hold us over since it looks like we’re nowhere near close to another visit to Wakanda.
Captain Marvel 2
Well, despite Captain Marvel's massive box office cull, there's no word of a Captain Marvel sequel yet. Crazy, right? Even crazier is that the final post credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home definitely opens up a whole lot of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) questions, but there's zero indication that we've officially got another Carol adventure on the docket.
Shang-Chi
Marvel is introducing another brand new hero to the MCU, Shang-Chi. It will be Marvel’s first film led by an Asian hero, based on a character of the same name. Unfortunately, that’s the beginning and end of what we know about Shang-Chi. We don’t even know if it takes place pre- or post-blip. It’s safe to assume this is not the next Marvel movie we’ll see.
The Eternals
The next Marvel movie is not The Eternals because aside from reports that Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani are maybe talking about joining the movie, we know nothing about it. Does it even take place on Earth and in this solar system? Who knows!
