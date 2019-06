Though Endgame wrapped up one giant chapter of the MCU, it sent a ripple through all future movies yet to come. This is mostly due to the fact that half the population on Earth disappeared for five whole years, and reappeared thanks to a second *snap* of the Infinity Gauntlet. One of these people who disappeared for five years was Peter Parker (Holland), who moonlights as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Seeing as how Far From Home is the first movie to directly follow Endgame , the events are of the latter are going to be greatly impacted by the former. So much so, that supposedly Far From Home picks up mere seconds after we last see Peter (and his best friend Ned, who also disappeared in the snap).