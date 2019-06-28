Then there's the main reason you need to see Endgame: to remind yourself that you’re going to cry buckets over the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.). He played a huge role in the first Spider-Man movie, and now that he’s gone, Peter is clearly searching for a new father figure to fill the void. Actually, it looks like most of the planet is looking for someone to fill the Iron Man void now that Tony’s gone, and you’ve got to see Endgame to understand why his death will always be a huge deal. In fact, there's an entire scene in this movie that might not make a whole lot sense if you're not brushed up on the entire Iron Man-Spider-Man legacy, so maybe make sure that's pretty fresh in your mind.