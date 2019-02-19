Everything We Know About The Black Panther Sequel

Marvel Studios proved that Wakanda is forever when the Black Panther was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, making it the first superhero film to be nominated in the program's 90-year history. The film is also nominated for Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Production Design. It's redefining what it means to be both a box office breaking, as well as award-winning, film. And thankfully, there is more to come.
In October of 2018, Marvel broke the news that Ryan Coogler will be returning to direct the film, which is expected to begin shooting in late 2019 or early 2020.
This means the film will come after the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame, which is set to be released on April 26. The fourth Avengers movie has an awful lot to resolve, and— spoiler alert, though Infinity War has been out for long enough now— it has a lot of characters to reincarnate.
While Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther is technically dead, he can’t afford to be gone for long with a major sequel in the works. Boseman’s contract apparently covers five films. He has appeared in only three, meaning he will almost certainly be back.
Marvel producer Kevin Feige has said that Wakanda will become an "anchor point" for future films, and that "some character's stories are just beginning."
Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) will almost certainly return as well. "I think Shuri’s astounding, and you’ll see much more of her in our universe." Feige told Entertainment Weekly. "Okoye, I think I’d watch three action films just Okoye."
The release date has not been announced, but the upcoming Disney film schedule reveals that unnamed Marvel movies will come out in May and November of 2021. Mark your calendars, just in case; this is definitely going to be worth the wait.
