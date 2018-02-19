BLACK PANTHER MADE $218 MILLION OPENING WEEKEND ? pic.twitter.com/7fxFIA4pXc— Cycle (@bycycle) February 18, 2018
Currently in the theater crying whilst watching Black Panther for the second time #WakandaForever— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) February 19, 2018
Black Panther officially has the 5th highest opening weekend in history pic.twitter.com/es9VNuuQ2s— nathan zed ? (@NathanZed) February 18, 2018
Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018
My parents really love Wakanda! I can't blame em tho. ? #BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/N8HqWgyRNf— DIANCA LONDON (@diancalondon) February 19, 2018
One thing I keep thinking about is how Hollywood has had ample proof for a long time that black movies are successful. A movie like Black Panther should have happened a long time ago. I hesitate to praise any studio for doing what I think is barely enough.— Angelica Jade (@angelicabastien) February 19, 2018
it’s a mild day #blackpanther https://t.co/wyr3Exnerj pic.twitter.com/nO7F6CfjDa— THE HOOD ORACLE (@MADBLACKTHOT) February 18, 2018