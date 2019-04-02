Skip navigation!
Birth Control News
Health News
The Truth About "Heartbeat" Abortion Bans
by
Cory Stieg
Sex School
Everything You Need To Know About Plan B
Erika W. Smith
Apr 2, 2019
Sex School
What To Know About Plan B Side Effects
Erika W. Smith
Apr 1, 2019
US News
Ohio Revokes Funding For Planned Parenthood
Sarah Midkiff
Mar 24, 2019
This Is How Plan B ACTUALLY Works
We’re all so damn busy trying to drink enough water, remember other people’s birthdays, fall in love, moisturize, and find personal fulfillment,
by
Eliza Dumais
Sex School
How Effective Is Pulling Out?
The pull out method is the form of birth control that your sex ed teachers probably warned you about. To do it, partners keep every last drop of
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Birth Control & Breakouts
It’s not like anyone told us life would be fair, but the strongest evidence of the universe playing favorites can be found in Hailey Bieber’s
by
Erika Stalder
Wellness
Why I'm Still Fighting For Abortion Rights, Four Decades Aft...
It was the 1970s, and I was 21-years-old. My partner wanted the baby, but it was a very clear and unambiguous decision to me. I went alone to Planned
by
Jennifer Fox
News
Trump's New Birth Control Rules Are Blocked Nationwide By Fe...
A federal court in Pennsylvania issued a national injunction on two Trump administration rules that would make it easier for employers and universities
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Ohio Governor Bans Common Abortion Practice While Vetoing "Heartb...
While wrapping up his tenure as governor of Ohio, Republican John Kasich signed Senate Bill 145 into law this week, banning the most common method of
by
Sarah Midkiff
Birth Control News
Can You Take The Morning After Pill "Too Many" Times?
Whether it was your high school gym teacher during sex ed, a know-it-all friend, or a rogue internet message board, many of us have been warned that you
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Amid Lawsuits, Experts Caution More Research Into IUDs Causing Ne...
Over the past two years, 856 people have filed lawsuits against German drug company Bayer, claiming that the popular IUD Mirena is causing neurological
by
Joyce Chen
Sex School
How To Use A Condom For Maximum Safety And Pleasure
You might think you've mastered the art of putting a condom on a partner or yourself after sex ed in school, but when it comes to handling one IRL, things
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Wellness
If You Miss A Dose Of Birth Control, Here's What To Do
If you're on birth control and trying to avoid an unwanted pregnancy, you're most likely pretty meticulous about not missing a dose. You carry the pill
by
Cory Stieg
Birth Control News
Think Birth Control Isn't A Health Necessity? Read These Tweets
To be incredibly clear: Having access to a range of contraceptives is a right, and birth control is necessary for women's health for myriad reasons
by
Cory Stieg
News
Your Reproductive Rights Are On The Ballot On Tuesday
The day after Donald Trump took the oath of office, and after listening to months of threats from Trump against our health and rights, more than 4 million
by
Dawn Laguens
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Can Daylight Saving Time Mess Up Your Birth Control?
This weekend is the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning the clocks "fall" back an hour and we supposedly gain an extra hour of sleep. As you prepare to
by
Cory Stieg
Birth Control News
This Company Sells $30 Birth Control Without A Trip To The Doctor
Chances are you've seen an advertisement for Hims before. Affectionately nicknamed "the Glossier for dudes," Hims ads feature flaccid cacti against
by
Cory Stieg
Body
What Are The Odds Of Getting Pregnant On The Pill?
While there are a ton of very good health reasons to go on birth control, many people seek out oral contraceptive pills to prevent getting pregnant. And
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Lube Doesn't Kill Sperm, But It Can Slow It Down
When someone is trying to get pregnant (from penis-in-vagina sex, at least), they often do everything they can to help their partner's sperm reach their
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Birth Control News
Meet Dr. Leana Wen, Planned Parenthood's New President
In January, Cecile Richards announced that she was stepping down from her role as the president of Planned Parenthood, and yesterday the women's health
by
Cory Stieg
Politics
It's Time To Stand Up For Title X & Reproductive Rights
The federal government is trying to change the rules on how millions of people across the country access reproductive and preventive healthcare. Earlier
by
Letitia James
Birth Control News
What You Need To Know About The New Birth Control Ring That Lasts...
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new birth control ring called Annovera, which can be used for a full year. The vaginal ring
by
Cory Stieg
Birth Control News
Should You Use A Birth Control App — Even If It's FDA Approved?
Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first smartphone app for contraception, called Natural Cycles. Using your phone as
by
Cory Stieg
US News
Trump Administration Funds Sex Ed After Courts Rule Reversals Ill...
The Trump administration announced they will back off a move to cut funding of organizations working to prevent teen pregnancies after courts ruled in
by
Anna Millard
Birth Control News
Rushing To Get An IUD? Don't Forget This Important Factor
When news broke last month that Justice Anthony Kennedy was retiring from the U.S. Supreme Court, the immediate concern for many people was what this
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
What Athletes Need To Know When Choosing A Birth Control Pill
If you're someone trying to "make gains," as they say, you can find lots of strength training tips and tricks hiding right on Reddit. Amidst the wacky
by
Cory Stieg
Birth Control News
What Should You Do If A Pharmacist Denies You A Prescription?
A Walgreens pharmacist in Arizona denied a woman medication to end an unviable pregnancy, stating that it was against his ethical beliefs to fill the
by
Cory Stieg
Politics
Access To Birth Control Is A Right, No Matter What The Trump Admi...
Fifty-three years ago today, the Supreme Court made it clear in Griswold v. Connecticut that the right to make private decisions about birth control is
by
Gretchen Borchelt
Wellness
Why You Don’t Need A "Birth Control Detox"
This story is adapted from The Wonder Down Under: A Users Guide To The Vagina, written by Oslo-based sex educators Nina Brochmann, MD, and Ellen Stokken
by
Nina Brochmann, MD
Birth Control News
Here's How The Other Kind Of Birth Control Implant Works
When most of us think about a "birth control implant," we think about the kind that gets inserted inside your uterus, aka an intrauterine device or IUD.
by
Cory Stieg
