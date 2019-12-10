You may have one or more medical conditions that's could be a contraindication to being on the birth control pill (meaning: the combo of medical condition + oral contraceptive could cause harm). That includes a history of clotting disorders, hypertensive disorders, or migraine headaches with aura, says Dr. Jones. If you have any of these conditions, you definitely want to give your doctor a heads up — they might be the reason you're experiencing nausea-inducing side effects, and they can turn bad fast.