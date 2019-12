Just last spring, my pharmacy suddenly switched up my birth control brand . After taking the same exact pill every day for five years, I was a little shook — but my doctor said it was alright to go ahead and take the contraception, so I did. For the months that followed, I was nauseous pretty much every morning after I popped the new pill. I assumed it was because I wasn't drinking enough water or because I was taking it on an empty stomach (I take it right when I wake up), but when the feeling persisted I started thinking there might be another explanation.