Rep. Pressley had some fun responding to Cruz. "Hi there @TedCruz, hit up our girl @PattyMurray, she and I have already written the bill, album dropping tomorrow," she tweeted. "@AOC's vocals (and original co-sponsorship) = on-point. @KatieHill4CA's an original, too. Just call it the Destiny's Child of OTC birth control." She later added, "To those asking, yes @PattyMurray’s the Beyoncé of the group. Thank you for your long-standing leadership on reproductive justice, Senator."