How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Obsession-Worthy Instagram Is Changing The Game

The pull of Ocasio-Cortez’s social media presence is also tied to the issue of diverse representation, or lack thereof, in politics. Karla, a 27-year-old from Nashville, TN, has not seen a lot of young Latinas running for office and winning in her state. Ocasio-Cortez has filled that space to an extent. Karla met Ocasio-Cortez last January in Washington, D.C. Despite her obvious stardom, the congresswoman “opened the door with a donut and a cup of coffee in her hand.” Karla says it was the same type of approachable behavior that she has seen on social media. “She’s telling us about her day, but she happens to be a congresswoman. It makes the process more accessible,” Karla said. “It gives me hope. There are not many in our community who are encouraging people like us, with our backgrounds, to run for office.” The duo snapped a pic — which led Karla to start dating her partner, Ángel. The way the couple tells it, Ángel, 30, pretty much slid into Karla’s DMs after seeing the photo and told her he was also an AOC fan. They met up for a date and magic ensued. Now, one of their favorite pastimes is tuning in whenever Ocasio-Cortez is live on Instagram. Both of them are political nerds and discussing the congresswoman’s policies has brought them closer together.