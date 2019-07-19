Skip navigation!
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
News
AOC Sets The Record Straight On Twitter Blocking
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
AOC & Kamala Harris Team Up On A Climate Justice Bill
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
News
Two Police Officers Fired Over Facebook Post Threatening To Shoot AOC
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
AOC Says Family Separation At The Border Has Created "Lifelong Trauma" For ...
by
Tanya Edwards
News
AOC Calls Out Border Patrol Agents For Racist & Sexist Memes
Tiffany Diane Tso
Jul 19, 2019
News
Ivanka Trump Was Silent After Her Dad's Attacks On Ilhan Omar
Andrea González-R...
Jul 19, 2019
News
Why The Progressive Freshman Congresswomen Call Themselves "The Squad
Andrea González-R...
Jul 16, 2019
News
Don't Let Trump's Racist Tweets Distract You From These Immigrati...
President Donald Trump has spent the past couple of days unleashing racist attack after racist attack on four progressive freshman congresswomen of color,
by
Andrea González-R...
News
AOC & The Squad Call Out Trump’s Racist Subtweet To Show They Are...
Sunday morning on Twitter, President Donald Trump appeared to call out Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar. With
by
Lydia Wang
News
Why Nancy Pelosi Keeps Clashing With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & H...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a shot at freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar in an interview published
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Mom Of Toddler Who Died After ICE Detention Testifies Before Cong...
Yazmin Juárez, the mother of a toddler who died shortly after being released from a for-profit detention center in Texas, offered a powerful testimony in
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Pop Culture
The Women's World Cup Was Dominated By The U.S. & Everyone From A...
Today the U.S. Women’s National Team kicked balls and kicked ass. The team won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time, beating Netherlands 2-0 in Ly
by
Meagan Fredette
News
Border Patrol Agents Post Sexist AOC Memes & Mock Migrants In Yet...
A second secret Facebook group connected to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has been discovered, and it is just as filled with vulgar,
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Border Patrol Agents Posted Sexist AOC Memes & Joked About Migran...
Members of a secret Facebook group of nearly 9,500 current and former Border Patrol agents posted vulgar memes about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and joke
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Joe Biden & Cory Booker Clash Over Segregationist Senators Commen...
On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden boasted about his professional relationships with two segregationist former senators during the 1970s at a fund
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Man Arrested After Breaking Into AOC’s Office & Spraying Fire Ext...
A man has been arrested after breaking into New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Saturday. When police arrived, he sprayed a fire extinguis
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
The "Beyoncés Of Birth Control": Freshman Reps Introduce OTC Bill
“Psst! ? Birth control should be over-the-counter, pass it on,” freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last week. Turns out, it wasn&#
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
AOC Wants It To Be Easier To Study Magic Mushrooms & Other Psyche...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez filed legislation on Friday to remove a legal barrier that would make it easier for scientists to study the medical benefits
by
Alexis Reliford
News
AOC Goes Back To Her Bartending Roots — For A Good Cause
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's life has changed drastically since she won her congressional primary last year, but on Friday the former bartender and
by
Andrea González-R...
News
AOC Is Working With Ted Cruz On A Bill
Bipartisanship may seem like a bygone concept thanks to Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who is so disliked that even members of his own party have
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
What It's
Really
Like To Work For AOC
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is known for giving her followers in-depth peeks into her life as a congresswoman in Washington, D.C., through her addictive
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Meet Tiffany Cabán, The AOC-Endorsed Queens DA Candidate Who Supp...
Queens district attorney candidate Tiffany Cabán has a big overarching goal: to get people to stop thinking about criminal justice as a punitive system. B
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
AOC Admits On Instagram She Still Gets Nervous Speaking In Congress
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making politicians relatable once again. The millennial congresswoman took to Instagram to use the “ask me anything” featur
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
News
AOC & Elizabeth Warren Had Some
Thoughts
About That
...
Our watch has ended, but that doesn't mean we're anywhere near done dissecting the Game of Thrones series finale. After nearly a decade, the hit
by
Andrea González-R...
Women's Health News
AOC Says New Abortion Law In Georgia Ignores "Basic Biology
On Wednesday morning, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to Georgia's new “heartbeat” bill, which was signed into law on Tuesday.
by
Cory Stieg
Hair
AOC's Partner Riley Roberts Reveals An Internet-Inspired Makeover...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s partner, Riley Roberts, is giving the people what they want. The oft-camera-shy web developer has made the occasional cameo on
by
Joyce Chen
Beauty
The $7 Mascara Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Keeps In Her Makeup Bag
There's no doubting the influence of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While she tackles important political issues, like the environment and th
by
Thatiana Diaz
News
Where Are The Women From
Knock Down The House
Now
by
Andrea González-R...
Movies
Knock Down The House
Is In The Room Where AOC Happened
It’s a shame the name A Star Is Born was already taken, because it would have been a good fit for the electrifying documentary Knock Down the House, on N
by
Elena Nicolaou
News
A Conversation With The Director Who Saw The Magic Of AOC Before ...
By now, you know Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But long before the mainstream media and the entire political world was wowed by her primary upset last yea
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Showed Off A New Talent To Make Noise Ab...
The irrepressible Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed off a new talent this weekend, taking to the stage with the Resistance Revival Chorus after a day of
by
Tanya Edwards
News
After The Mueller Report, AOC Joins Rashida Tlaib's Impeachment R...
The Mueller report turned out to be much more damning for President Donald Trump than the four-page summary released by Attorney General William Barr discl
by
Andrea González-R...
News
How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Obsession-Worthy Instagram Is Chan...
What do a Nashville couple, a Chicago student, a Boston mom, and a Miami progressive have in common? They are all superfans of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Meet Katie Bouman, The Young Woman Behind The First Image Of A Bl...
The photo of 29-year-old computer scientist Dr. Katie Bouman is familiar to many by now: She's sitting at her computer with her hands over her mouth,
by
Natalie Gontcharova
