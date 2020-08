Some people on Twitter were confused by the process of the nomination, even going so far as to attack AOC for not supporting Biden. But the Congresswoman was doing her job: She had the formal role of nominating Sanders at the convention. She cleared it up herself, writing, "If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call."