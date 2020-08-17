Here’s How You Can Live Stream Biden, Kamala, & Even The Obamas At This Year’s DNC

The Democratic National Convention will be a little different this year, as the thousands of usual attendees will have to tune in from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally planned for an in-person event in Milwaukee, the DNC will kick off (mostly) remotely this week over four nights from August 17-20, with virtual watch parties available to audiences in all 50 states. This year’s theme will revolve around “Uniting America,” with each night of the convention focusing on one aspect of that — from strong leadership to Americans rising up to make positive change together.
Viewers who tune in to the convention can expect to hear from a variety of speakers, including former Democratic contenders South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Andrew Yang, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, among many others. The event will also feature musical performances from The Chicks, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and more across all four nights of the convention, as the party will formally choose its nominees for president and vice president.
Delegates and superdelegates will come together at next week's convention to officially decide on and nominate the Democratic Party's leadership before heading into the general election. Former Vice President Joe Biden has solidified the number of delegates he needs to secure the nomination, and named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate just this week. But delegates that still remain tied to former candidates will be handed over, along with what will surely be a number of big promises from within the establishment.
All in all, this DNC will be unlike any other for a number of reason: It's the first election happening during a pandemic, and it's the first time that Democrats are facing an opponent who is completely unhinged and trying to derail voting in the first place. The backlash to that — which is already aplenty — will surely surface even more in DNC speeches. So, if you’re looking to tune into this year’s convention, we've outlined all the ways you can watch, stream, and participate.
When Does The DNC Start?
The convention will officially kick off on Monday, August 17 and will go on for four nights. Each night's programming is scheduled for 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
Can I Watch The DNC On TV? Where?
Most major news networks will be airing the convention, so you can take your pick and watch the DNC on ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC News, and PBS News.
Where Can I Stream The DNC?
There are a lot of options for streaming the DNC, and perhaps the easiest way to tune in on desktop or mobile is on the Democratic National Convention website. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Amazon Prime will all also be live streaming the DNC.
What Happens After The DNC?
The convention will solidify the Democratic party's candidates to take on President Donald Trump in November, and will basically be a moment for the establishment to introduce Biden and Harris on its official ticket. Later this month, Americans can expect to hear from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican National Convention from August 24-27, before both parties face off on the debate stage and at the ballot box.