WHERE DO YOU STAND? — Refinery29 readers told us which issues they care most about for 2020, and we listened. Here’s your guide to where the candidates stand on climate change, reproductive rights, healthcare, gun reform, women’s economic security, and immigration.
Democrat
Joe Biden
Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
Democrat
Bernie Sanders
Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
Democrat
Andrew Yang
Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
Republican
Donald Trump
Democrat
Joe Biden
Age 77, Former Vice President
SCORPIO | DISPLAYS A STRATEGIC MIND
Joe Biden served as the U.S. Senator from Delaware from 1972 until 2009, when he became President Barack Obama's second-in-command for eight years. He has ran for president twice before, and he briefly worked as an attorney before becoming a politician. He has framed himself as a moderate Democrat who is able to challenge Trump on all the major issues, calling his fight "the battle for the soul of America." Biden has consistently been on top of primary polls, despite criticism of inappropriate behavior and questions on his past views on busing.
Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
Age 70, U.S. Senator, Massachusetts
CANCER | TENACIOUS
Elizabeth Warren is a former teacher who began serving in the U.S. Senate in 2013. Before that, she helped create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under the Obama administration. An unapologetic progressive, Warren has a plan for everything from banking to childcare, and one of her signature issues is the 2% wealth tax, which she says can pay for many of her initiatives. Her overaching philosophy: "We need to tackle the corruption in Washington that makes our government work for the wealthy and well-connected, but kicks dirt on everyone else, and put economic and political power back in the hands of the people." She has consistently stayed near the top of the polls.
Democrat
Bernie Sanders
Age 78, U.S. Senator, Vermont
VIRGO | GETS TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER
Bernie Sanders was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, and was previously the mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Before running for office, he worked as a union carpenter and freelance journalist, and was active in the anti-Vietnam War movement. The self-described Democratic socialist's signature issues are income inequality and Medicare for All, and many in his young supporter base say they love him because he stays true to his ideals. He has consistently been near the top of the polls.
Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
Age 38, Former Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
CAPRICORN | FINDS COMFORT AND JOY IN WORK
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg has also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, and was deployed to Afghanistan. During the campaign, he has taken a middle ground with policies like "Medicare for All Who Want It," and has had to answer questions about his handling of the police force and racial issues as mayor. If elected, he would be both the youngest and the first openly gay president in U.S. history.
Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
Age 59, U.S. Senator, Minnesota
GEMINI | VERY INTELLIGENT
After working as a prosecutor and corporate lawyer, Amy Klobuchar decided to enter politics when her newborn daughter suffered a health condition and the hospital asked her to leave after 24 hours. She was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. Colleagues view her as a pragmatist who works with Republicans to get things done, although some have questioned her leadership style after stories of employee mistreatment.
Democrat
Andrew Yang
Age 45, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist
CAPRICORN | DISCIPLINED
Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and lawyer who founded the nonprofit Venture for America, which connects young professionals to startup companies in economically challenged communities. His signature proposal is universal basic income, which promises every American $1,000 a month. He's built a strong online presence with his followers, who call themselves the #YangGang.
Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
Age 77, Former Mayor of New York
AQUARIUS | FORWARD-THINKING
Michael Bloomberg served as mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. Currently the eighth-wealthiest American, the billionaire cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981. An avid philanthropist, he helped found and financed the anti-gun violence group Everytown for Gun Safety and has contributed to many other causes.
STORIES ABOUT MICHAEL BLOOMBERG
Everyone Who's Running For President In 2020 — & Who Has Dropped Out →
Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
Age 38, U.S. House of Representatives, Hawaii
ARIES | ACTION-DRIVEN
Tulsi Gabbard has served as a U.S. Representative since 2013. Before that, she was a member of the Honolulu City Council and Hawaii House of Representatives. She also served in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq. As a candidate, she speaks out against U.S. involvement in "wasteful regime-change wars," and has ruffled feathers with her "safe, legal, and rare" stance on abortion.
Republican
Donald Trump
Age 73, Current President
GEMINI | IMPULSIVE
Donald Trump is the 45th president of the U.S. Before running for president, he made a name for himself as a real estate developer with high-profile projects like Trump Tower in New York City. He also hosted hit reality TV show The Apprentice. He has changed his party affiliation several times, but during his presidency has called himself a "nationalist" and aligns with conservative Republicans on issues such as abortion and immigration.
The Candidates
Environment and Climate Change
Reproductive Rights
Healthcare
Gun Reform
Women’s Economic Security
Immigration
The Candidates
Democrat
Joe Biden
Former Vice President
Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. Senator, Massachusetts
Democrat
Bernie Sanders
U.S. Senator, Vermont
Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
Former Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. Senator, Minnesota
Democrat
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur & Philanthropist
Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
Former Mayor of New York
Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. House of Representatives, Hawaii
Republican
Donald Trump
Current President
Environment and Climate Change
Considers the Green New Deal a “crucial framework” but has issued his own plan, calling for a $1.7 trillion investment in clean energy over 10 years.
Her plan echoes the Green New Deal.
Has called for a more ambitious plan. “We are fighting for the survival of the planet Earth, our only planet.”
Says it’s “the right beginning.”
Thinks it’s a great start. Goofed when he said it would “do away with commercial travel.” (Wrong.)
Says it “stands no chance,” has offered an alternative.
Has openly mocked it. (But some don’t believe he has read it.)
Nuclear Power
Supports developing new, safer nuclear reactors.
Wants to phase it out by 2035.
Wants to phase it out in favor of solar, wind, and geothermal.
“Building new nuclear plants in the U.S. is not a sustainable long-term answer to fighting climate change, but nuclear will remain a significant source of carbon-free power in the short to medium term.”
“I would look at those plants and make sure they’re safe and figure out what upgrades we have to make...but I wouldn't expand nuclear unless we can find safe storage.”
Says nuclear gets a “bad rap” but it’s actually environmentally friendly.
Doesn’t have a “hard stance.”
“I do not support ‘leaving the door open’ to nuclear power unless and until there is a permanent solution to the problem of nuclear waste.”
Wants to “revive” the industry, but there are rumblings he’s not doing enough.
Oil and Gas Drilling
Ban fracking nationwide. Her Blue New Deal calls for an immediate halt to new offshore oil drilling and phasing out of existing offshore drilling.
Ban fracking nationwide.
Supports regulations on fracking.
Voted yes to ban offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.
Reducing Carbon Emissions
Wants to aggressively curb carbon emissions, including with government regulations.
Wants to reduce emissions by 71% by 2030. Wants government regulations on emissions.
Carbon tax. Wants the U.S. to be “carbon-neutral” by 2050 (when he’s 68).
Wants net zero emissions by 2050, hasn’t specified if it’s through a tax or something else.
Has proposed a $5 trillion plan to reduce emissions. Backs a carbon tax. Wants zero emissions by 2040. Also, giant space mirrors.
Wants to halve carbon emissions in 10 years by tightening pollution standards and replacing coal with cleaner energy sources.
“I support the carbon-neutrality goals of the Green New Deal.”
Pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord and has expressed doubt that climate change is real. (But there has been speculation about whether he knows what it is.)
Creating Green Jobs
“We have to get rid of the old way of thinking that the clean economy and jobs don’t go together. They do.”
Her ambitious green-manufacturing plan would create over 1 million jobs.
His version of the Green New Deal calls for 20 million new clean-energy jobs.
Expects his plan to create 3 million new clean-energy jobs.
“In the first 100 days of my administration, I will reinstate the clean-power rules and the gas-mileage standards and put forth sweeping legislation to invest in green jobs and infrastructure.”
Wants to give $4 billion a year to vocational and apprenticeship programs for clean-energy jobs.
Has pledged $500 million to combat climate change, which includes job-creation.
Says the U.S. should be “creating renewable-energy jobs that cannot be outsourced.”
Has promised to add 400,000 new jobs...to the fossil-fuel industry.
Reproductive Rights
Limits on Abortion
Supported a constitutional amendment in the ‘80s that would have let states reverse Roe v. Wade, but has reversed his stance. As a Catholic, he says he is personally opposed to abortion but refuses to impose that on others.
Has called abortion both a human and economic right.
Believes in a woman’s right to choose, but wouldn’t rule out supporting anti-abortion Democrats.
During a Fox News town hall, she said, "there are limits there in the third trimester that are very important.”
“I personally don’t think male legislators should be weighing in on women’s reproductive rights and freedoms.”
"Reproductive choice is a fundamental human right and we can never take it for granted. On this issue, you're either with us or against us."
Says abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare,” and forbidden during the third trimester “unless the life or severe health consequences of a woman are at risk.”
Has falsely said that legislation increasing access to abortion “would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth."
Making Roe v. Wade federal law
Supports it.
Supports it, and has put out a detailed reproductive rights plan.
Supports it, and supports a Roe litmus test for judges.
Supports it. Has said he would nominate judges who support Roe.
Supports it.
Has not specifically said so, but supports abortion rights in general.
Has promised to appoint judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade. (Anti-choice Brett Kavanaugh is already on the Supreme Court.)
Abolishing Hyde Amendment ↗
Supported Hyde, which prohibits use of federal funds for abortion, before coming out against it in 2019. "If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code."
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Currently unclear, but he’s a top Planned Parenthood donor.
Has called for Hyde to become permanent law.
Healthcare
Medicare for All
“We don't have to go that route. All we have to do is go back, restore Obamacare...provide a public option... My plan will cost about $750 billion over 10 years. We can pay for that.”
Is on the full-M4A train (and has issued a detailed plan to fund it), but said it would be a voter’s “choice” to opt in.
Popularized M4A during his 2016 campaign. His plan would make all services and procedures, including dental and vision, free.
His plan is “Medicare for all who want it”; a public option without ending private insurance. Has criticized Sanders and Warren for not showing “enough regard for the American people to make their own decisions,” but says he’d be tougher on insurance providers than Biden.
“I have a better way, a way that will insure more people and bring premiums down. And that's with the nonprofit public option.”
Supports the “spirit” of M4A, but says it’s unrealistic. Instead, issued a plan with no public option and has focused on lowering prescription-drug costs and boosting telemedicine options.
His policy: “The first step is to create a Medicare-like public option — health insurance that would be administered by the federal government but paid for by customer premiums.”
Supports it, but thinks people should have the option of private insurance if they want it.
Issued an executive order decrying Medicare for All.
Prescription-Drug Costs
Supports linking drug prices to the typically cheaper ones paid overseas, as well as importing cheaper drugs from other countries.
Proposed using government authority to allow multiple companies to produce a patented drug, driving down costs and allowing them to be sold at generic prices.
Has proposed a bill that would create a government agency to set drug prices based on those of countries like Canada and the U.K.
His sweeping plan lets the government negotiate prices, starting with the most expensive and crucial meds. And, he wants to boost investment in drug research and manufacturing.
Her extensive plan includes lifting the ban on Medicare negotiations, importing prescription drugs from countries like Canada, and preventing big pharma from blocking cheaper generic drugs.
Wants to create government manufacturing facilities that produce generic drugs to keep costs down. Wants to give his administration the authority to negotiate drug prices and set them based on those of other countries.
His plan involves authorizing Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharma companies, and “reforming the Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit to encourage greater competition.”
In support of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act, she wrote, “No one should be forced to choose between putting food on the table and paying for life-saving medication.”
"Under President Trump, the FDA has approved the largest number of generic drugs in history. Generics increase competition in the marketplace and lower the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans." (Many of these drugs aren’t for sale yet.)
Maternal Health
Biden is “committed to addressing this epidemic and believes we must invest significant resources, including by gathering critical data, investigating the deaths of those lives lost, and increasing funding and access to services.”
"Medical providers should pay for the high rates of Black maternal mortality in our country — and keep paying until they fix it," Warren told Refinery29.
Making sure all women are insured under his Medicare for All plan would address the maternal-health crisis and close the maternal-mortality racial gap, says Sanders.
Wants to expand Medicaid coverage for new mothers, institute implicit-bias and discrimination training in the medical field, and broaden maternal-health options in rural areas.
As one of her first actions as president, she said she would “immediately implement a new law that tackles the shortage of maternity-care health professionals...in underserved areas.”
Mentions the high U.S. maternal mortality rate on his website, but hasn’t proposed a specific plan to address it.
He hasn’t issued a plan, but Bloomberg Philanthropies has spent millions to combat maternal mortality in Tanzania.
Hasn’t specifically addressed maternal health in her platform.
Gun Reform
Background Checks
Supports universal background checks.
Supports universal background checks.
Supports universal background checks.
Supports universal background checks.
Supports universal background checks.
Supports universal background checks.
Supports universal background checks.
Supports universal background checks.
The White House has threatened to veto the universal background checks bill the House passed in February 2019. Trump has shifted his position from yay to nay.
Domestic Violence and Firearms
Supports a federal red-flag law and closing the “boyfriend loophole,” which would expand convicted domestic abusers banned from buying guns to include dating partners.
Supports a federal red-flag law. Has authored legislation to close the “boyfriend loophole.”
Unclear if she supports a federal red-flag law, supports closing the “boyfriend loophole.”
Has expressed support for red-flag laws. Republicans say closing the “boyfriend loophole” is “too political.”
Guns on Campus
“If teachers determine that a child is a danger, the school should be able to take them off the campus,” he said after the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting.
Warren’s gun-violence prevention plan would make college campuses gun-free zones. She supports raising the federal minimum age to buy a gun to 21.
Supports raising the federal minimum age to buy a gun to 21, “except for long guns and shotguns with fixed-capacity magazines that are primarily intended for hunting”
Aims to “support efforts” to keep guns off campus and incentivize states and districts to prioritize “school climate.” Believes you should be 18 to buy a gun nationwide. “If you can join the armed services at 18, you should be able to buy a gun at 18.”
Opposes arming teachers. Supports raising the federal minimum age to buy a gun to 21.
Promised to “initiate and fund mindfulness programs in schools and correctional facilities, which have been demonstrated to reduce violent behavior.” Proposed ending school-shooter drills. Does not support raising federal minimum age to buy a gun to 21.
Wants to ban all guns on campuses except law enforcement. Supports raising the federal minimum age to buy handguns and semi-automatic weapons to 21.
Pushed for the passage of the STOP School Violence Act of 2018, which called for safety measures but made no mention of guns.
Has proposed bonuses for teachers who get gun training.
Assault Weapons
Supports a federal assault weapons ban with a voluntary buyback program. Co-sponsored the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019.
Supports a federal assault weapons ban with a voluntary buyback program. Co-sponsored the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019.
Supports a federal assault weapons ban with a voluntary buyback program. Co-sponsored the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019.
Has contradicted himself on assault weapons, eventually saying “there’s no political appetite” for a ban. (There is.)
Women’s Economic Security
Wage Equality
“Equal pay for equal work. It's common sense. It's also overdue. Let's close the gap & let's do it now.”
Proposed three executive actions she would take on her first day as president to expand economic opportunities for women of color. Co-sponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act.
Wants to achieve equal pay with a $15 minimum wage, the Paycheck Fairness Act (which he co-sponsored), and the Equal Rights Amendment. Includes “pay equity for women workers” on his economic agenda.
Has called for signing the Paycheck Fairness Act into law.
Co-sponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act.
Acknowledges pay inequality, but hasn’t issued a specific plan. His signature plan is a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, which he says would give women more economic independence.
“Closing the gender pay gap is good for people and good for business.”
Co-sponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act. Answered a debate question about equal pay by talking about 9/11.
Said he “absolutely” paid women at his company the same and sometimes more. The gender pay gap among White House employees tripled under Trump.
Workplace Gender Discrimination
“Biden will spearhead legislation to completely eliminate mandatory individual arbitration, including for claims of workplace sexual harassment.”
Issued a plan to expand discrimination protections for women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ people. Co-sponsored the BE HEARD In the Workplace Act.
Pledges to "protect women from harassment, discrimination, and violence in educational institutions by protecting and enforcing Title IX." Co-sponsored the BE HEARD In the Workplace Act.
His women’s rights agenda includes investing $10 billion to combat workplace sexual harassment and discrimination against women.
Co-sponsored the BE HEARD In the Workplace Act.
A woman claims Yang discriminated against her when she pressed him about pay disparity at his tutoring company.
Created the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index to help companies measure progress. Stories of disparaging comments and a sexist work environment at his company have continued to haunt him.
Says she is “fighting against discrimination in all forms” in Congress.
With one executive order, Trump undid years of discrimination protections.
Paid Family Leave
“When I lost my first wife and baby daughter in a car accident, I became a single parent to my two young sons... I believe the United States should guarantee 12 weeks of paid sick and family leave for workers.”
Co-sponsored the FAMILY Act, Kirsten Gillibrand’s proposal that would give 12 weeks of paid leave to new parents and caregivers.
“The evidence is clear: doctors, the World Health Organization, parents around the world, and other experts recommend at least six months of paid leave.” Co-sponsored the FAMILY Act.
His women’s rights agenda includes passing the FAMILY Act.
Her campaign calls for “12 weeks of paid family leave and allowing workers to earn paid sick leave.” Co-sponsored the FAMILY Act.
His campaign calls for “at least nine months of paid family leave, distributed between parents however they see fit; or six months of paid leave for a single parent.”
In 2019, Bloomberg's company extended gender-neutral paid family leave from 18 to 26 weeks.
Co-sponsored the FAMILY Act.
Has spoken in favor of paid family leave, and it’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s signature policy.
Immigration
DACA
Supports citizenship for Dreamers. “I am the son of immigrants. I understand what this country can do for families and what it means to people.”
“To argue that a child carried here in his or her parents’ arms broke the law defies logic, and reason, and any comprehensible interpretation of what the Founding Fathers would have thought anyone’s definition of lawbreaking was. Not to mention, it lacks any sense of decency and compassion.”
Supports citizenship for Dreamers and would take executive action to help them obtain legal status.
Border Crisis
“If you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back. It's a crime.”
“We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future.”
Supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
Helped introduce the Keep Families Together Act “to end the inhumane practice of taking children from their parents at the border.”
Has proposed “[shoot]ing migrants in the legs” and building an alligator moat.
The Wall
“Building a wall will do little to deter criminals and cartels seeking to exploit our borders.”
No new wall funding. “It’s a monument to hate and division.”
No new wall funding. Has pledged to stop "all construction of the racist and ineffective wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.”
“Secure borders and a well-managed immigration system are critical to national security. We shouldn't fall into the trap of defining border security by a 'wall' or security barriers alone, but by a more complete set of tools and evolving technology.”
“I support smart security at our borders and oppose the administration’s proposal to build a wall across our entire southern border.” Would back additional wall funding in larger immigration legislation.
“Walls generally aren’t an effective way of stopping illegal border crossings.” Said he’d back funding if experts recommend it.
"I think a wall is not very practical. Number one, it would be almost impossible to build."
Only supports extending the wall “if experts recommend it.”
"A WALL is a WALL!" (Although his rhetoric has changed over time.)
*Based on MadChatter survey of approximately 400 readers