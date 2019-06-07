After Mounting Pressure, Joe Biden Reverses His Position On The Hyde Amendment

Biden's decision to reverse his position after mounting public pressure was celebrated by reproductive rights advocates. "At a time when the fundamental freedoms enshrined in [Roe v. Wade] are under attack, we need full-throated allies in our leaders. Leadership is often about listening and learning," Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "We’re pleased that Joe Biden has joined the rest of the 2020 Democratic field in coalescing around the party’s core values — support for abortion rights, and the basic truth that reproductive freedom is fundamental to the pursuit of equality and economic security in this country."