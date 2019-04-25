Elizabeth Warren Has A Plan To Keep Black Women From Dying In Childbirth

Warren was one of several 2020 presidential contenders who participated in the She the People conference in Houston, TX, on Wednesday. Monifa Bandele, senior vice president and head of maternal justice campaigns at MomsRising, asked the Massachusetts senator about this issue. "I got a plan," Warren said. She said hospitals would be rewarded with a "bonus" fund for reducing their maternal morbidity and mortality rates. "And if they don't," Warren said, "then they're going to have money taken away from them. I want to see the hospitals see it as their responsibility to address this problem head-on and make it a first priority. The best way to do that is to use money to make it happen, because we gotta have change and we gotta have change now."