This crucial need to appeal to the middle is why she’s running on straightforward middle-of-the-road Democratic policies: She’s not a supporter of “ Medicare for All ” or #AbolishICE . It also might be why, contrary to many other candidates across the country who are running, at least in part, on their status as history-makers, Underwood prefers not to focus on that part of her story. She loves the idea of being an inspiration to young girls of color, for sure, but she maintains that the fact that she was raised in the 14th District is what really matters. "For so long, African-Americans have only had elected representation from those traditional districts that are historically Black, maybe urban. But not all of us live in all those majority-minority districts," she told Refinery29 earlier this year. "Now we are able to step forward and say, 'Hey! I grew up in this predominantly white area and my family has been here for years. I'm a leader and I have ideas.' The community rallies around [me] not because I'm Black, and not despite my race and heritage, but just because I'm a dynamic, compelling leader."