All The Ways The New Republican Health Care Bill Could Affect You

The House vote fell mostly along party lines, ending 217-213 in favor of the American Health Care Act (AHCA). The legislation aims to repeal and replace big chunks of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Now, the bill will move on to the Senate, where it will likely face the same roadblocks it stumbled upon back in March, when the ideological differences between hard-line conservatives and so-called moderates led the Republican leadership to withdraw the bill before a vote