Trump's First 100 Days In Office Were A Disaster For Women

One of Trump's biggest campaign promises was to replace Obamacare, and his party came up with the AHCA to do just that. Trump fully supported the AHCA and is still pushing Congress to pass it even after it didn't have enough votes the first time. The original bill aimed to keep funding from organizations that provide abortions (i.e. Planned Parenthood) and forced victims of domestic abuse to file taxes with their spouse in order to receive a tax credit.