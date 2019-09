What You Need To Know About The GOP's Latest Health Care Proposal

Republicans in Congress have wanted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) since it first became law seven years ago, but their attempts continue to fall flat. After the GOP's alternative health care bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), didn't have enough votes to pass in the House, Republicans had to devise a new plan. I know, I know — it's hard for anyone to keep up with the never-ending health care debate, but there are a few things you need to know about the GOP's latest health care proposal.